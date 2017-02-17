Colombian police suspect ELN rebels b...

Colombian police suspect ELN rebels behind bullring explosion

Colombian authorities suspect Marxist ELN rebels were behind a bomb attack near Bogota's bullring on Sunday, leaving dozens of police officers injured as they prepared for anti-bullfighting protests in Colombia's capital. BOGOTA: Colombian authorities suspect Marxist ELN rebels were behind a bomb attack near Bogota's bullring on Sunday, leaving dozens of police officers injured as they prepared for anti-bullfighting protests in Colombia's capital.

