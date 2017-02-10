Colombian indigenous leader murdered

Colombian indigenous leader murdered

6 min ago

An indigenous leader has been shot dead in Colombia. Yoryanis Isabel Bernal Varela was a leader of the Wiwa tribe and a campaigner for both indigenous and women's rights.

