Colombian drug cartels take over ex-r...

Colombian drug cartels take over ex-rebel areas

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Within days of Marxist guerrillas leaving the area around Pascuita, a village in the north of Colombia's Andes mountains, a new group of armed men appeared. The gang of about 15, after ordering the villagers into a meeting, said the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who had controlled the area for decades, were a thing of the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC