Colombiaa s ELN guerrillas take responsibility for deadly blast in Bogota
A member of the Colombia Civil Defense department removed broken glasses from the windows damaged at the Hostel named el Pit caused by a blast at 10;30 am at the corner of Carrera 5ta Calle 27 in La Macarena neighborhood in Bogota Colombia, that left some police officers injured, on Sunday February 19, 2017. Members of the Bogota Police Department inspect and gather evidence from the damages caused by a blast at 10;30 am at the corner of Carrera 5ta Calle 27 in La Macarena neighborhood in Bogota Colombia, that left some police officers injured, on Sunday February 19, 2017.
