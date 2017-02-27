Colombia pushes to stop China from ex...

Colombia pushes to stop China from executing drug smuggler

Read more: The Washington Post

BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombia's government on Monday protested to China over the impending execution of a convicted drug trafficker in a last-minute diplomatic effort to stop the death penalty from being applied against one of its nationals. Ismael Arciniegas was arrested in 2010 for trying to smuggle four kilograms of cocaine into China in exchange for $5,000.

