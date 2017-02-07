Colombia is trying to take the last l...

Colombia is trying to take the last left-wing guerrilla group off the battlefield completely

Colombia opens peace talks Tuesday with its last active rebel group, the ELN, seeking to replicate its historic accord with the FARC guerrillas and deliver "complete peace" after 53 years of war. But experts warn the ELN will be a tougher negotiating partner than the FARC, and say no deal is likely before President Juan Manuel Santos -- the man who has staked his presidency on ending the conflict -- leaves office next year.

Chicago, IL

