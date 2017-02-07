Colombia: ELN releases soldier, start...

Colombia: ELN releases soldier, starts negotiation with government

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Rational Review

"On the morning of Monday, February 6, soldier Fredy Montero was released. He was captured by the ELN rebel group last January 24. The officer was kidnapped while doing a personal errands in Colombia's eastern department of Arauca; at the time he was out of uniform and unarmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC