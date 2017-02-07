Colombia ELN rebels release soldier a...

Colombia ELN rebels release soldier ahead of peace talks

Monday

Colombia's second-largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army , has released a soldier it had been holding hostage for two weeks. It comes ahead of peace talks between the left-wing group and the government, which begin on Tuesday in Ecuador.

Chicago, IL

