Colombia arrests Indiana man wanted for armed bank robbery
Colombia's police have arrested an Indiana man wanted on charges of attempted murder tied to a 2012 bank robbery. Twenty-four-year-old James Cole was arrested Thursday in the western city of Medellin and will be deported in the coming hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC