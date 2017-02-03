Colombia arrests Indiana man wanted f...

Colombia arrests Indiana man wanted for armed bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Colombia's police have arrested an Indiana man wanted on charges of attempted murder tied to a 2012 bank robbery. Twenty-four-year-old James Cole was arrested Thursday in the western city of Medellin and will be deported in the coming hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC