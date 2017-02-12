ChocQuibTown Signs Management Deal With La Industria Inc.
ChocQuibTown arrive at the 2016 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2016. Colombian group ChocQuibTown has signed a management deal with La Industria Inc., Billboard has learned.
