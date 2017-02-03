Captured: Colombian cartel hitman nicknamed 'Little Bean'...
The suspect, known only by his nickname 'Frijolito' or 'Little Bean', carried out his first contract killing aged 12, police said Police in Colombia have caught a drugs cartel hitman said to be behind at least THIRTY murders aged just 17. The suspect is known only by his nickname 'Frijolito' or 'Little Bean' and carried out his first contract killing aged 12. An elite squad of cops have been trying to track him for four months in Cali, a city famous for its links to drug-trafficking. Proudly announcing his capture, a picture of 'Little Bean' was posted on Twitter showing officers beside a scrawny teenager in handcuffs with his head bowed.
