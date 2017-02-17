Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's C...

Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's Cano-Limon oil pipeline

Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday. The attack occurred on Sunday in a rural area of La Blanquita in central Boyaca province, state oil company Ecopetrol said in a statement.

