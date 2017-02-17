Bomb explodes by Colombia bull ring, ...

Bomb explodes by Colombia bull ring, killing 1 policeman

Police and investigators inspect the site where a homemade bomb exploded near the Santamaria bull ring in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The artefact was detonated just a few hours before a scheduled bullfight, killing a police officer and injuring several dozen bystanders.

Chicago, IL

