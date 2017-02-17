Bogota Bomb Kills 1, Injures At Least 29

At least one person is dead and about 30 injured, most of them police officers, in an explosion Sunday near the Plaza de Toros in central Bogota, Colombia, as police prepared for an anti-bullfighting protest. Reuters reported most of the victims were police officers but el Tiempo reported the 29 injured included 10 soldiers and 19 others, most of them foreigners in a nearby restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.