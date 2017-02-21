Antioquia Reports on Cisneros Project...

Antioquia Reports on Cisneros Project Status

Antioquia Gold Inc. wishes to report on the status of its Cisneros Project in Colombia. Felipe Ferraro, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board stated: "The Antioquia team made considerable progress at the wholly-owned Cisneros Gold Project In 2016 and we are poised to begin producing gold in the second half of 2017.

Chicago, IL

