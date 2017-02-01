American Airlines Cocaine: Stash Disc...

American Airlines Cocaine: Stash Discovered in Plane's Nose

Read more: News Max

American Airlines employees stumbled across seven neatly-wrapped bricks of cocaine stashed in the nose cone of one of their planes during a routine maintenance check in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The coke's street value was estimated at between $200,000 and $400,000.

