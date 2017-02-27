Adam Lopez is adopting three girls fr...

Adam Lopez is adopting three girls from Bogota

Sunday Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

Springfield school board president Adam Lopez had a special announcement at this past week's meeting: he will be missing some time from District 186. "I'm adopting three girls from Bogota, Colombia," Lopez told the board, adding later that he and his wife have always had a goal of adopting internationally.

Chicago, IL

