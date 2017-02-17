A man who flew around the world for 3...

A man who flew around the world for 3 months on less than $1,000...

12 hrs ago

A man who flew around the world for 3 months on less than $1,000 shares his best advice to save a fortune on airfare After retiring at age 34 , Brandon traveled around the world for three months, visiting 14 countries on four different continents - and he paid only $947.91 for his flights. Brandon, who goes by his first name only on his blog, Mad Fientist , for privacy reasons, traveled to Central and South America with United, stopping at Mexico City, Mexico, Bogota, Colombia, Cusco, Peru, Quito, Ecuador, and Panama City, Panama, using only 20,000 United miles for each flight between cities .

Chicago, IL

