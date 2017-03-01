A fresh threat to Colombia peace talks

A fresh threat to Colombia peace talks

Clouds gathered Monday over peace talks aimed at ending Colombia's half-century conflict after the ELN rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a bullring in Bogota. The authorities had already said they suspected the National Liberation Army of carrying out the Feb. 19 attack, which killed a police officer and wounded more than 20 at the Plaza Santamaria bullring in the capital.

