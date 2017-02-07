5.7 Earth quake rattles Colombia1 hou...

5.7 Earth quake rattles Colombia1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Colombia today, shaking large cities including the capital Bogota, officials said, indicating there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake struck at 8:02 am , with its epicentre five kilometres southeast of a town also named Colombia, in the central region of Huila, said the Colombian Geological Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC