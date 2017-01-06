What Happened in the Stock Market Today

What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Motley Fool

Gold prices reverted back to their post-election slump, which helped spur large declines for both the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Greenbrier shares soared 16% following the freight railcar manufacturer's quarterly earnings announcement. As expected, revenue declined sharply as a contracting industry forced far fewer deliveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC