Voices: New U.S. citizens give meanin...

Voices: New U.S. citizens give meaning to 'united'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Voices: New U.S. citizens give meaning to 'united' A naturalization ceremony in Miami provides a stark contrast to heated political rhetoric. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k9btfl Angel Herrera, left, and Julio Herrera, center, brothers from Nicaragua, swear their oath of allegiance to become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony in Miami on Jan. 13. MIAMI - To call the United States a divided nation as Donald Trump became the 45th president is probably the understatement of the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,149,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC