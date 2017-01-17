Veteran mother kills daughter before taking own life in murder-suicide

Veteran mother kills daughter before taking own life in alleged murder-suicide as girl, 9, was due to fly back to Colombia with custody-holding father A mother and ex-Marine allegedly killed her nine-year-old daughter before taking her own life in an alleged murder-suicide in Florida. Ericka Joseph, left, allegedly killed her nine-year-old daughter Akili, right, before taking her own life in an elleged murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Authorities wheel the bodies of Ericka Joseph, 46, and her daughter Akili, 9, out of Joseph's Fort Lauderdale home Akili was due to fly back to Bogota, Colombia with her father, Joseph's ex-husband, who had custody of the girl.

