Vagabond Promotes Pablo Tourrenc to Senior Producer; Company Sets...
Vagabond has started 2017 off with an expansive spirit, promoting Pablo Tourrenc to Senior Producer. Based in Bogota, Colombia, Tourrenc will now oversee bidding and productions for some of the projects shooting in Latin America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC