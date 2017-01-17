US deports Colombian wanted in death of journalist
U.S. immigration officials say a Colombian man wanted in his home country in the fatal shooting of a journalist has been deported after being arrested in South Texas last year. He's accused of aggravated homicide based on an arrest warrant issued in Colombia in 2015.
