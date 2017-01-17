Uraba, Colombia's northwest where all...

Uraba, Colombia's northwest where all actors' hands are blood-stained

Uraba, one of the priority areas in Colombia's peace process, is a banana growing region with a history of labor exploitation and extreme political violence dating back to the days of slavery.The first major explosion of violence of the 20th century took place in 1928 when, under the threat of a US invasion, Colombia's Conservative Party-led military massacred scores of employees of US multinational United Fruit Company who, supported by liberals, socialists and communists, demanded formal work contracts and 48-hour working weeks.The protest ended when soldiers opened fire at the strikers, their wives and children after leaving the weekly church service.

