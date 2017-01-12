UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia - Gallery
Danny Summerhill , Taylor Wiles , and Katie Hall , get a bit of relaxation time in between rides, rubs and meals. The men and women of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling ventured to Colombia in December for a two-week winter training camp designed to pave the way for a smooth start to their 2017 seasons in Australia and Argentina.
