Top dog of the Colombian bomb squad retires with full honors

15 hrs ago

Kalet, a chocolate Lab, retired from Colombia's police force Friday in a ceremony replete with honor guard and speeches. His nose was so good, he was among the elite: sniffing bags at the presidency and congress.

Chicago, IL

