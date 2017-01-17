The Traveling Chair

The Traveling Chair

Over the past six months, as Chair of the American Bar Association, Section of International Law, I've traveled to destinations from Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and Ottawa to Istanbul, Rome, Tokyo, London, Budapest, Bogota, and Munich. My experience has been a constant and vibrant engagement with the international legal community on a wide variety of matters.

