The nation of broke millionaires

Amid rampant inflation, widespread shortages of everything from toilet paper to medicine and a failing economy, the Venezuelan government recently introduced three new bank notes into the market ranging from 500 to 20,000 bolivars. But while somebody in Caracas can now carry 1 million bolivars in his billfold, in terms of US currency those 50 bank notes are only worth only about $US300 on the country's black market and one bill is valued at less than $US6 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.