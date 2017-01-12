The end of a day in Santa Marta

The end of a day in Santa Marta

' Santa Marta - The end of a day ' Santa Marta is the capital of the department of Magdalena and one of the largest cities of the Caribbean Region of Colombia. It was founded in 1525 and the first Spanish settlement in Colombia.

