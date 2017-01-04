The assassins who could kill Colombia...

The assassins who could kill Colombia's shaky peace deal

Colombia: After a half-century of war, peace has come to Caloto, a long-troubled region of Colombia, and the change has been terrifying. On Christmas Day, gunmen assassinated a rural activist from the leftist Marcha Patriotica party as he rode home on his motorbike.

