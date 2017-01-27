So Far From God, so Close to Trump: L...

So Far From God, so Close to Trump: LatAm Feels Mexico's Pain

A man walks along the beach next to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Tijuana, Mexico. Now that it's clear the campaign rhetoric Donald Trump employed to disparage Mexico is being put into action with moves toward building a border wall, the pride and ire of the rest of Latin America are rising up in Mexico's defense.

