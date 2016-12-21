Shakira and her family go to Colombia...

Shakira and her family go to Colombia for the first time, Chantaje reaches 300M views

Shakira, her boyfriend and their two children Milan and Sasha Piqu went to Shakira's hometown, Barranquilla, for a brief post-Christmas visit. It was the first time Shakira's boyfriend went to Colombia, and it was also the first time for her youngest son, Sasha.

