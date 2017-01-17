Repairs uncover cocaine worth $434K i...

Repairs uncover cocaine worth $434K in airplane's nose gear

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities say 31 pounds of cocaine that was accidentally discovered stashed in the nose of an American Airlines aircraft in Tulsa is worth around $434,000. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Green says the plane arrived in Miami from Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday.

