Presenting the Spine-O-Matic Jan. 12, 2017, 6:29 PM Ast
Do you run failing state-owned oil refinery Petrotrin? Tired of being bullied by militant trade unionists? Fed up of being called a "spineless @#&**" every time you cave-in to the union's completely unreasonable demands? Well, you can finally stop being the gutless coward you are. From the makers of "Insta-Brain" and "Grow Your Own Testicles" comes "The Spine-O-Matic"! The Spine-O-Matic is a revolutionary device that fits in where your spine should be.
