Niltinho scores Chapecoense's first o...

Niltinho scores Chapecoense's first official goal since air tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Brazilian club's first competitive goal since last November's plane crash in Colombia was scored by Niltinho on Sunday Niltinho scored Chapecoense's first official goal since the Colombian air tragedy which claimed the lives of 19 of the club's players and coach Caio Junior last November. The plane carrying Chape to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed in Cerro Gordo, forcing the club to rebuild ahead of the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC