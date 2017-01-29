Niltinho scores Chapecoense's first official goal since air tragedy
The Brazilian club's first competitive goal since last November's plane crash in Colombia was scored by Niltinho on Sunday Niltinho scored Chapecoense's first official goal since the Colombian air tragedy which claimed the lives of 19 of the club's players and coach Caio Junior last November. The plane carrying Chape to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed in Cerro Gordo, forcing the club to rebuild ahead of the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC