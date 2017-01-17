Next 25 Articles

When President-elect Donald Trump officially takes over the White House in two weeks, his inaugural parade will be missing the legendary voice of 89-year-old Charlie Brotman, the announcer of every inauguration celebration since Dwight Eisenhower in 1957. Brotman, who learned last week that he'll be replaced by a younger, vocal Trump supporter, said he was "heartbroken" about the inauguration committee's decision.

