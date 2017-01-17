Multidisciplinary installation by Mat...

Multidisciplinary installation by Mateo L pez on view at the Drawing Center

The Drawing Center presents Mateo Lopez: Undo List, a multidisciplinary installation that is the Colombian artist's first solo museum exhibition in the United States and that will feature works on paper, sculpture, performance, and projected film. Trained as an architect in his native Bogota, Lopez has long used drawing as a conceptual tool to cross disciplines and aesthetic categories.

