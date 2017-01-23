More on Learn

Wild Kratts "Neck and Neck" As Chris and Martin search for the answer to why giraffes have long necks, a mischievous giraffe begins secretly taking Creature Power Suit parts and supplies from the Tortuga. Dining with the Chef "Saito's Family Curry Udon" The Japanese noodle dish udon has garnered a lot of attention from overseas in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.