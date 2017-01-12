Modern urban design is literally killing us, say experts
Urban design wiped out sanitation-borne diseases such as cholera in the 19th century, now city planners have to tackle the lack of activity and obesity that are crippling Canada's healthcare system, say two urban planning experts. "The design of our cities can either support or be hindrances to people's healthy lifestyle choices that we know people are trying to make," Dr. Karen Lee, CEO of Global Fit Cities told CTV's Your Morning Friday.
