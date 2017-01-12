Modern urban design is literally kill...

Modern urban design is literally killing us, say experts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: CTV

Urban design wiped out sanitation-borne diseases such as cholera in the 19th century, now city planners have to tackle the lack of activity and obesity that are crippling Canada's healthcare system, say two urban planning experts. "The design of our cities can either support or be hindrances to people's healthy lifestyle choices that we know people are trying to make," Dr. Karen Lee, CEO of Global Fit Cities told CTV's Your Morning Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC