Melania taps little-known Hispanic designer for inaugural debut

The designer, who was born in the United States and is of Colombian and Venezuelan descent, said she was "honored" to dress Melania Trump Melania Trump on Thursday picked a little-known New York designer of Hispanic descent and daughter of a wounded veteran, for her first outfit celebrating husband Donald's presidential inauguration. The choice of a knee-length, black coat from Norisol Ferrari for her visit to the Arlington National Cemetery was something of an inspired choice for Trump, who has been criticized in the past for favoring high-end European clothes.

