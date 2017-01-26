Listen to an Exclusive Song From The Belko Experiment
We are yuge fans of the Greg McLean directed, James Gunn written gonzo gore satire The Belko Experiment and are excited for more dry eyeballs to see it when it is released on March 17th in theaters and on digital platforms from Orion/ BH Tilt . But the original soundtrack album will be released this Friday, January 27th on the Lakeshore Records label and it's filled with a unique Latin flavor, seeing as the bloody, frenzied film is set in Bogota, Columbia.
