Let's do the Tango at the upcoming Dubai Latin Fest
Organisers of the annual Dubai Latin Fest have announced the line-up for the third event, to be held from April 13 to 15 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Performers this year include Salsa band and Latin Grammy Excellence Award winner El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, who will headline on April 14, and Spanish sensation, Rosario Flores, who will close the event on April 15. Other Latin artists flying in from South America include international reggaeton duo Cali Flow Latino, who will be performing along with local singers such as Colombian Eddi Duarte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC