Let's do the Tango at the upcoming Dubai Latin Fest

Organisers of the annual Dubai Latin Fest have announced the line-up for the third event, to be held from April 13 to 15 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Performers this year include Salsa band and Latin Grammy Excellence Award winner El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, who will headline on April 14, and Spanish sensation, Rosario Flores, who will close the event on April 15. Other Latin artists flying in from South America include international reggaeton duo Cali Flow Latino, who will be performing along with local singers such as Colombian Eddi Duarte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.