Largest Hand Drawn Animation Studio Formed in Canada-Colombia JV
Vancouver-based ConVRter Technologies Inc. and Conexion Creativa SA of Bogota Colombia form the Western Hemisphere's largest hand drawn animation studio known as Last Studio Standing. The company is focusing on science fiction-based animated film and television productions including science based children's content.
