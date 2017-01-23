Largest Hand Drawn Animation Studio F...

Largest Hand Drawn Animation Studio Formed in Canada-Colombia JV

Vancouver-based ConVRter Technologies Inc. and Conexion Creativa SA of Bogota Colombia form the Western Hemisphere's largest hand drawn animation studio known as Last Studio Standing. The company is focusing on science fiction-based animated film and television productions including science based children's content.

