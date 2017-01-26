Killings of Colombia Rights Activists...

Killings of Colombia Rights Activists Casts Shadow Over Peace Deal

Even with two bodyguards, a government-issued bulletproof vest and bulletproof car, human rights activist Doris Valenzuela still does not feel safe in her native country, Colombia. Her work denouncing rights abuses by criminal gangs has led to an attempt on her life, the murder of her teenage son and rape of her daughter.

Chicago, IL

