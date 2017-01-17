In The Americas with David Yetman
IN THE AMERICAS WITH DAVID YETMAN takes a fresh look at the lands that make up much of the Western Hemisphere. The 10-part series showcases the landscapes, peoples and history of the Americas - from the stories of a small village of Japanese immigrants in the Amazon to descendants of poor Italians in Chile, from Mayan temples in Guatemala to ancient fortresses in Mexico, and from the frigid, glacier-carved barrens of northern Canada to the timeless villages of the altiplano in Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC