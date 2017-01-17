Hilton to open Bogota hotel in 2018

Yesterday

Hilton has announced plans to open a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, in 2018. The 414-room Hilton Bogota Corferias will be constructed adjacent to the city's Corferias convention center and a new convention facility scheduled to open this year.

Chicago, IL

