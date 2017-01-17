Hilton Furthers Growth In Colombia With Signing Of Hilton Bogota Corferias
Hilton today announced the signing of a management agreement with Corferias to operate a new build Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in the convention and exhibition center of Bogota, Colombia. Scheduled to open in 2018, the new 414-room Hilton Bogota Corferias will extend the company's presence in Colombia, where Hilton currently has a portfolio of 13 operating hotels and approximately 10 under development.
