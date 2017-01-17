Grandma took grandson back to clinic ...

Grandma took grandson back to clinic to be swapped - as she thought he was too ugly

A grandma took her newborn grandson back to the clinic where he was born and accused staff of swapping him for another child - because she thought he was too ugly. The woman, who was not named in reports, marched back into the clinic in the city of Santa Marta, in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, with the boy and his mother in tow.

Chicago, IL

