Grandma took grandson back to clinic to be swapped - as she thought he was too ugly
A grandma took her newborn grandson back to the clinic where he was born and accused staff of swapping him for another child - because she thought he was too ugly. The woman, who was not named in reports, marched back into the clinic in the city of Santa Marta, in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, with the boy and his mother in tow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC